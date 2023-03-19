Geneva Academy released its second quarter honor roll, which includes the students from first through 12th grade.
Updated: March 19, 2023 @ 10:59 am
Students in secondary school can make the Headmaster's Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.7 or higher, or the Honor Roll if they have a GPA between 3.3 and 3.69.
In grammar school, students with all As make Honor Roll A, while students with mostly As and no more than 2Bs will get a spot on Honor Roll A-B.
Honor Roll A-B
First grade
Charlie Bodine, Athena McDonald, Lynnea Pust, Jakqaline Spencer, Dean Banducci.
Second grade
Claire Childers, Henry Hopkins.
Third grade
Hazel Christian, Selena Medina.
Fourth grade
Jeremiah Thomas, Matteo Ramirez, Raphael Abrio, Chanelle Dela Cruz, Maison Wells, Celina Lantz.
Fifth grade
Reed Kroeker, Nicholas Disney, Phoebe Gage.
Sixth grade
Ellie Boozer, Atlas Hicks.
Honor Roll A
First grade
Athena Mann, Joy Okenye, Natalie Setilo, Nicole Setilo, Ezra Smith, Dash Trowbridge, Soren Hallgrimson, Ian Richards, Isaac Roth, Ava Wells.
Second grade
U’ilani Burden, Gabriela Crawford, Daniel DiMare, Conner Wisdom, George Gallant, Alice Falgout, Ethan Posen, Piper Schenk, Inez Thrall.
Third grade
Annabelle Delamotte, Jovie Kirkendall, Sidney Mauch, Callie Russell, Caleb Gage.
Fourth grade
Elijah Cuyugan.
Fifth grade
Hannah Cuyugan, Colton Mauch, Engine Veloria.
Sixth grade
Cassandra Manoos
Honor Roll
Seventh grade
McKinley Mauch, Isaiah Carter, Nick Larsen, Collette Shellard.
Eight grade
Micah Fusco, Hayden Warren, Colleen Abrio, Oliver Delamotte.
Ninth grade
Faith Warren, Darwin Hudson, Noelle Kroeker, Tim Kitchens.
10th grade
Marcus Ramirez, Carson Yraguen, Kevan Trenkle.
11th grade
Cayden Eckel.
Headmaster's Honor Roll
Seventh grade
Electro Veloria, CaiCai Tongio, Maggie Brady.
Eighth grade
Kyrra Tucker, Eli Warren.
Ninth grade
Micah Thomas, Justice Sorensen.
10th grade
Carson Yraguen.
11th grade
Timothy Johnson.
12th grade
Grace Kitchens, Benjamin Boice.
