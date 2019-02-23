Below are students who have achieved honor roll at Geneva Academy for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school year.
Headmaster’s Honor Roll (Secondary students with a GPA of 3.7 or higher)
Seventh grade — Nolia Nibblett; Justus Ryan; Judah McAfee. Eighth grade — Grace Kitchens; Gary Church; Benjamin Boice; Penny Lester; Kennady Trenkle; Evan Chapin;. Ninth grade — Benjamin Paschall; Heidi Lester; Allen Boice; Bryson Trenkle. Tenth grade — Ceci Potter. Eleventh grade — Heidi Duclos; Kaitlyn Riley. Twelfth grade — Hannah Jacobsen; Chris Kramer; Breez Hansen; Alli Paschall; Aiden Boice.
Honor Roll (Secondary students with a GPA of 3.3 to 3.69)
Seventh grade — Cayden Eckel; Amy Whitney. Eighth grade — Ali Wright. Ninth grade — Maggie Sewell.
Honor Roll A (Grammar School students with all As)
First grade — Adrian Allen; Nate Church; Cooper Cornutt; Hannah Cuyugan; Phoebe Gage; Tyson Ikola; Callan Kirkendall; Elianna Lantz; Colton Mauch; Wade Molatore; Simon Richards; Daisy Roberts; Engine Veloria; Grace Bailey; Isaac Davis; Hunter Heard; Camden Stratton. Second grade — Kassandra Manoos; Bella McAfee; Elliott Owens; Andrea Chitwood; Atlas Hicks. Third grade — Serenity Ryan; Brooke Sexton; Electro Veloria; Rachel Hazen. Fourth grade — Skyla Stokes; Eli Warren; Noelle Johnson Kroeker; Kyrra Tucker; Kellen Garrett. Fifth grade — Abe Church; Gracie McAfee; Shayne Smith; Faith Warren; Tim Kitchens. Sixth grade — Timothy Johnson Kroeker; Joseph Fusco.
Honor Roll A-B (Students with all As and no more than 2 Bs)
First grade — Alexis Eckel. Second grade — Caelia Stokes; Mason Wells; Ryder Geyer; Anna Fusco; Eli Spencer. Third grade — McKinley Mauch; CaiCai Tongio; Sarah Yun; Gabriel Abrio. Fourth grade — Hayden Warren; Trinity Ryan. Fifth grade — Samuel Monteiro; Emma Boice. Sixth grade — Kendyl Elias; Kevan Trenkle; Hudson Allen; Marcus Ramirez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.