These are the student who were on the second quarter honor roll at Geneva Academy.
In grammar school, students with all As were on Honor Roll A, while students with mostly As and no more than two Bs were on Honor Roll A-B. In secondary school, students with a GPA of 3.7 or higher were named to the Headmaster's Honor Roll and students with a 3.3-3.69 GPA were placed on Honor Roll.
First Grade
Honor Roll A — Jake Bailey, Joy Bailey, Caleb Gage, Tallulah Gallant, Taylor Garrelts, Jovie Kirkendall, Sidney Mauch, Atticus Winder, Annabelle Delamotte, Callie Russell, Jeremiah Stokes, Huddie Thrall, MacKenzie Wikstrom, Maylee Carson, Caleb Schenk.
Honor Roll A-B — Brock Robinson, Izzayah Galusha.
Second Grade
Honor Roll A — Elijah Cuyugan, Jezreel Johnson, Jackson Lindbloom, Matteo Ramirez, Celina Lantz, Zeke Vaughn.
Honor Roll A-B — Madison Wells, Chanelle Dela Cruz, Violet Kroeker, Pierce Sexton, Liam Jacobs, Aliyana Kimball.
Third Grade
Honor Roll A — Hannah Cuyugan, Reed Kroeker, Colton Mauch, Simon Richards, Louis Hudson, Engine Veloria, Kassie Tipping.
Honor Roll A-B — Elianna Lantz, Daisy Roberts, Grace Bailey.
Fourth Grade
Honor Roll A — Caelia Stokes, Kassandra Manoos, Sophia Shook.
Honor Roll A-B — Maggie Brady, Atlas Hicks.
Fifth Grade
Honor Roll A — Electro Veloria, Brooke Sexton, Collette Shellard, McKinley Mauch.
Honor Roll A-B — Serenity Ryan, Katelyn Tipping.
Sixth Grade
Honor Roll A — Noelle Kroeker, Trinity Ryan, Skyla Stokes, Kyrra Tucker, Karis Sommer, Eli Warren, Micah Fusco.
Honor Roll A-B — Hayden Warren, Helena Ramirez.
Seventh Grade
Headmaster's Honor Roll — Timothy Kitchens, Samuel Monteiro, Justice Sorensen, Aubry Vaughn.
Honor Roll — Darwin Hudson, Faith Warren.
Eighth Grade
Headmaster's Honor Roll — Kevan Trenkle.
Honor Roll — Joseph Fusco, Marcus Ramirez, Carson Yraguen, Hudson Allen, Travis Ragon, Aidan Hunnicutt, Michael Shellard.
Ninth Grade
Headmaster's Honor Roll — Timothy Johnson.
Honor Roll — Justus Ryan, Cayden Eckel.
10th Grade
Headmaster's Honor Roll — Grace Kitchens, Penny Lester, Benjamin Boice, Evan Chapin.
11th Grade
Headmaster's Honor Roll — Heidi Lester, Maggie Sewell, Allen Boice.
12th Grade
Headmaster's Honor Roll — Aidan Allen.
