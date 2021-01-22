From designing a seawall to creating a vortex cannon to teaching a fish to swim through a hoop, Geneva Academy students thoroughly embraced the scientific process for the biennial science fair.
"I'm massively impressed," said Dr. Beth Gallant, a pediatrician and judge for the competition. Gallant said she judged by how the students participated in the process; the questions students asked, how they went about answering those and thinking critically about solutions.
Cristy Atkinson, who works in IT staffing and studied science in college, was the other judge. Atkinson said her work in the corporate world made her more attentive to the way students presented their projects and the confidence they had.
"You couldn't tell their age by the presentation," she said. "Everybody did well. Very impressive."
Students could choose a project that was a standard science project, a myth buster or an engineering and design project. Each upper school student had to get their project approved by science and math teacher Luke Suhr.
Suhr said he helped guide them through the scientific process when needed, but for the most part, projects were done at home.
Justice Sorensen, a seventh grader, was interested in finding out which of her animals had the dirtiest mouth. So she swabbed for bacteria for several days and found out that a chicken's mouth is the dirtiest, followed by a horse and then a cat.
Although her hypothesis that chickens have the dirtiest mouths was confirmed by her tests, she did learn something from her experiment. "I expected the cat to be second dirtiest because they eat rodents," Justice said.
Her classmate, Darwin Hudson, decided to tackle an engineering and design problem. He set out to create a shooting target that would indicate whether you hit the target without the need for people to walk over and retrieve the target.
After his first attempt, he noticed one flaw in his design of the new target.
"I realized I still had to go back and check every time," Darwin said, but he adjusted his design by creating a bendable plastic spring that helped flip the target back up.
Aidan Allen, a senior at the school, decided to mix lightwaves and audio waves for his project, by having a laser light react to sound through an intricate mirror system. The result was an impressive laser show set to sounds and music.
Allen was able to explain why specific sounds made certain shapes and also studied the effects of different instruments on the light.
Headmaster Brian Turner said he was impressed with the vivacity of the students about the projects.
"We encourage them to be creative, not just download a pre-packaged project from the internet but really learn scientific methodology," Turner said. "It's fun to hear how engaged they can get."
