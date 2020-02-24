Geneva Academy students will be packing and sealing 10,000 meals for hungry children during the school’s “Feed the Need” event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the campus on 2152 NE Vine Street.
Most of the meals will go to orphanages and schools in Haiti, while 1,500 meals will be donated to five local organizations — the Salvation Army, FISH Food Pantry, Casa de Belen, Safe Haven Maternity Home and the Roseburg Dream Center.
The event is both a fundraiser for the school as well as a “give-back” to children both locally and abroad.
“This project will have a triple impact,” Headmaster Brian Turner said in a press release. “It helps children in great difficulty, it helps Geneva students to grow in love and understanding, and it helps our Academy continue to provide a classical Christian education.”
Project director Kellie Trenkle said that students from the school have been asking for personal sponsors to support the service project, rather than sell candles, candy bars or other items door to door. She said it allowed parents to empower their kids to talk about making an actual difference somewhere in the world
Geneva Academy will use the money to expand its math and science programs and hire additional faculty.
The school anticipates a large crowd as students have invited pastors, parents and directors from the five organizations to help pack the meals.
“The kids are excited to do this,” Trenkle said in a press release. “(Ten thousand) meals is a big number for them. Their enthusiasm and their little hearts being ‘all-in’ has made this project so meaningful to us as a school family.”
People can donate by texting GENEVA to 71777 or contacting Trenkle at ktrenkle@genevaroseburg.com for more information.
