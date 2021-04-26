Here are the students who made the third quarter honor roll at Geneva Academy.
Secondary students with a GPA of 3.7 or higher made it to the Headmaster's Honor Roll, while those with a GPA between 3.3 and 3.69 made Honor Roll.
For grammar school students, students with all As were placed on the Honor Roll A, and students with mostly As and no more than two Bs were on Honor Roll A-B.
Headmaster’s Honor Roll
12th Grade: Aidan Allen.
11th Grade: Maggie Sewell, Allen Boice.
10th Grade: Grace Kitchens, Benjamin Boice, Evan Chapin.
Ninth Grade: Timothy Johnson, Justus Ryan.
Seventh Grade: Timothy Kitchens, Darwin Hudson, Justice Sorensen,
Honor Roll
11th Grade: Bryson Trenkle, Jonathan Yun.
10th Grade: Kennedy Trenkle.
Eighth Grade: Joseph Fusco, Cole Chapin, Kevan Trenkle.
Seventh Grade: Samuel Monteiro, Aubry Vaughn, Faith Warren.
Honor Roll A
Sixth Grade: Noelle Kroeker, Trinity Ryan, Skyla Stokes, Kyrra Tucker, Karis Sommer, Eli Warren.
Fifth Grade: Electro Veloria, Brooke Sexton, Collette Shellard, McKinley Mauch, Serenity Ryan.
Fourth Grade: Caelia Stokes, Kassandra Manoos.
Third Grade: Hannah Cuyugan, Reed Kroeker, Colton Mauch, Simon Richards, Louis Hudson, Engine Veloria, Elianna Lantz.
Second Grade: Elijah Cuyugan, Jackson Lindbloom, Matteo Ramirez, Channelle Dela Cruz.
First Grade: Jake Bailey, Joy Bailey, Caleb Gage, Taylor Garrelts, Jovie Kirkendall, Sidney Mauch, Atticus Winder, Annabelle Delamotte, Callie Russell, Jeremiah Stokes, MacKenzie Wikstrom, Hazel Christian.
Honor Roll A-B
Sixth Grade: Hayden Warren, Kellen Garrett, Micah Fusco.
Fifth Grade: Alivia Shirtcliff.
Fourth Grade: Sophia Shook.
Third Grade: Phoebe Gage, Daisy Roberts.
Second Grade: Zeke Vaughn, Celina Lantz, Violet Kroeker, Madison Wells, Jezreel Johnson, Pierce Sexton.
First Grade: Maylee Carson, Talllulah Gallant, Huddie Thrall, Brock Robinson, Caleb Schenk.
