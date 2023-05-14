Geneva Academy third quarter honor roll The News-Review May 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geneva Academy third quarter honor rollGeneva Academy released its third quarter honor roll, which includes the students from first through 12th grade.Students in secondary school can make the Headmaster’s Honor Roll with a GPA of 3.7 or higher, or the Honor Roll if they have a GPA between 3.3 and 3.69.In grammar school, students with all As make Honor Roll A, while students with mostly As and no more than 2Bs will get a spot on Honor Roll A-B.Honor Roll A-BFirst gradeIan Richards, Athena McDonald.Second gradeAlice Falgout, Ethan Posen, Connor Wisdom, Kona Cooley, Inez Thrall, U’ilani Burden.Third gradeNoah Disney.Fourth gradeJeremiah Thomas, Matteo Ramirez, Raphael Abrio.Fifth gradeSimon Richard.Sixth gradeEllie Boozer.Honor Roll AFirst gradeAthena Mann, Joy Okenye, Natalie Setilo, Nicole Setilo, Isaac Roth, Dash Trowbridge, Ava Wells, Soren Hallgrimson, Ezra Smith, Dean Banducci, Charlie Bodine, Wesley Czubaszewski.Second gradeGabriela Crawford, Daniel DiMare, George Gallant, Claire Childers, Piper Schenk.Third gradeAnnabelle Delamotte, Jovie Kirkendall, Sidney Mauch, Callie Russell, Caleb Gage, Tallulah Gallant.Fourth gradeElijah Cuyugan, Chanelle Dela Cruz. Fifth gradeHannah Cuyugan, Colton Mauch, Engine Veloria, Reed Kroeker, Daisy Roberts, Louis Hudson, Alexis Eckel.Sixth gradeCassandra Manoos.Honor RollSeventh gradeMcKinley Mauch, Isaiah Carter, Nick Larsen, Collette Shellard.Eight gradeMicah Fusco, Hayden Warren, Colleen Abrio, Oliver Delamotte, Helena Ramirez.Ninth gradeKellen Garrett, Noelle Kroeker.10th gradeMarcus Ramirez.11th gradeCayden Eckel.Headmaster’s Honor RollSeventh gradeElectro Veloria, CaiCai Tongio, Maggie Brady.Eighth gradeKyrra Tucker, Eli Warren.Ninth gradeMicah Thomas, Justice Sorensen, Darwin Hudson, Faith Warren, Timothy Kitchens.11th gradeTimothy Johnson.12th gradeGrace Kitchens, Benjamin Boice. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers RIGGING SLINGER Utility 1 Worker GRADER OPERATOR Most Popular Roseburg school board listens to community concerns Tonya Howard-Ball Getting back into the cage: Roseburg fighter Michael Frear ready for CageWarriors Northwest MMA 12 vying for four seats on Roseburg school board Special Sections DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News What's Up for May 14 Sunday's Transactions Washington Team Stax Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2
