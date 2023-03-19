Geneva speech meet top finishers The News-Review Mar 19, 2023 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Geneva Academy held its annual speech meet.Eighth grader Colleen Abrio had the highest score in the secondary school.The following students placed in the top for their speeches:First grade1. Athena McDonald, 2. Shiloh Snyder, 3. Ava Wells, 4. Isaac Roth.Second grade1. Kona Cooley, 2. U'ilani Burden, 3. George Gallant.Third grade1. Tallulah Gallant, 2. Huddie Thrall, 3. Callie Russell, 4. Atticus Winder.Fourth grade1. Jeremiah Thomas, 2. Matteo Ramirez, 3. Chanelle DelaCruz.Fifth grade1. Louis Hudson, 2. Reed Kroeker, 3. Colton Mauch, 4. Engine Veloria. Sixth grade 1. Kassandra Manoos, 2. Heavine Bodine, 3. Ellie Boozer.Introductory rhetoric levelSeventh grade1. Caiomhe Tongio, 2. McKinley Mauch, 3. Electro Veloria. Eight grade1. Colleen Abrio, 2. Kyrra Tucker, 3. Hayden Warren. Ninth grade1. Timothy Kitchens, 2. Kellen Garrett, 3. Justice Sorensen. Rhetoric level10th and 11th grade1. Cayden Eckel, 2. Timothy Johnson, 3. Kevan TrenkleHeadmaster special mentionsSelena Medina, Elijah Cuyugan, Hannah Cuyugan, Isaiah Carter, Eli Warren, Micah Thomas, Carson Yraguen. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Winston company files complaint over polluted property Roseburg Fire Department responds to early morning fire William Walter “Bill” West UO football lineman makes visit to Drain to read to elementary students Woman jailed following freeway incidents Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News It’s all in the abs On the LeVeL: Riddle facility a streamlined process for laminated lumber Geneva Academy second quarter honor roll Geneva speech meet top finishers Operating Lone Rock Resources's heavy logging equipment
