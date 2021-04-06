It looks like George Fox University, which had been considered a central component of plans for a medical college in Roseburg, will no longer be the primary academic institution involved in the project.
Instead, the medical college will look to partner with a half-dozen or more schools, each of which will provide studies in its area of expertise, said Linda Samek, a former provost at George Fox who has been hired as a consultant on the medical college project. Samek explained the situation at a board meeting Monday of the Umpqua Economic Development Corp., which oversees the medical college.
“We’re looking at a slightly different structure then what we had considered previously,” Samek said. “A space where we can invite multiple institutions to participate so each one of them would be a partner. There would be no main academic institution, but a number of folks who will be providing services.”
Monday’s meeting was the first official board meeting since October. At that meeting, Samek, who had been a member of the board, announced she was leaving and being replaced by David Cimbora, an executive dean at George Fox. Cimbora told the board that the medical college needed to show it could produce a consistent revenue stream in order for the school to continue with its support.
Cimbora also told the board that George Fox was taking a hard look at the project in light of the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. Cimbora said he was delivering a message on behalf of the university’s president, Robin Baker.
“Robin is pushing back pretty hard in various ways,” Cimbora said, adding that other top university officials were “very concerned” about the prospects for the medical college.
Cimbora did not participate in Monday’s board meeting, which was held via Zoom. He could not be reached for comment.
Daniel Wattenburger, director of media relations for Pac/West Communications, a public relations and government affairs firm that is helping usher the project through, said Cimbora had a scheduling conflict.
Wattenburger also said while George Fox has been key in helping get the medical college project off the ground, there have also been discussions with other schools.
“In order to get the project off the ground and because of its experience with health care education, George Fox stepped in as a key partner from the beginning,” he said. “But we have also already been actively engaged with (Umpqua Community College) and (Oregon Institute of Technology) and had some preliminary outreach to others with the goal of finding the right mix of programs. Linda will certainly help expand that development with her connections to higher education in Oregon.”
Samek said she has commitments with George Fox through July, and will join the medical college project as a full-time consultant in August.
George Fox has been considered key to any plans for the medical college since signing onto the project in early 2019. It was expected to provide the academic and administrative structure for the college, formally called the Southern Oregon Medical Workforce Center, which has been designed to offer advanced degrees in multiple allied and mental health fields.
Samek became a professor of education at George Fox last year. Prior to that, she served as the university's provost for seven years and before that was dean of George Fox's School of Education.
Plans for the medical college have been in the works for nearly a decade. Supporters have touted it as a way to address the shortage of medical professionals in the region as well as provide an economic boost to Douglas County, with the influx of hundreds of students and faculty to the area.
Previous estimates on what the medical college will cost to get off the ground have ranged from $20 million to $30 million. In 2019, the Legislature approved $10 million for the college. In a show of support, the Roseburg City Council agreed to loan up to $10 million to help establish the school.
However, the $10 million from the Legislature is less certain now because of the economic downturn connected to the coronavirus.
The $10 million would come from bonds backed by lottery funds. However, last summer state officials announced that the money was no longer available because lottery sales had dried up.
Legislators then took another run at the lottery bond issue last fall, trimming nine projects from the list of those previously approved for lottery revenue bonds. The medical college was not among those projects trimmed, meaning it still is in the running for being approved for lottery bonds.
The funding legislation is working its way through the current session, said Ryan Tribbett, senior vice president of government affairs for Pac/West Communications.
“So far almost everything we’ve heard has been positive,” he said.
