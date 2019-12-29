George Fox University signed a memorandum of understanding in March to offer bachelor’s and advanced degrees in nursing, counseling, physical therapy and other fields at a proposed new college in Roseburg.
The proposed new college comes with a $30 million price tag and about one-third of that has been secured, mostly through state funding.
Bringing a medical college to Roseburg has been a Roseburg City Council goal for more than a decade.
Umpqua Valley Development Corp. was created to bring the project to fruition and includes local business owner Richard Heard, CEO of Mercy Medical Center Kelly Morgan, Umpqua Community College board chair Steve Loosley, George Fox University Provost Linda Samek, and Losa Yop of the Roseburg VA Health Care System on its board.
