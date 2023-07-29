Get to Know Douglas ESD_Peer2Peer_Photo submission.jpg.png

South Umpqua High School counselor Beau Shelby and Peer2Peer participants Malachi Flessas and Ashlee Everett prepare for an interview on KQUA’s ‘Living Downstream’ podcast.

 Photo courtesy of Douglas ESD

Testing, one, two, three. Umpqua Watersheds KQUA “Living Downstream” podcast recently featured Peer2Peer youth participants. Malachi Flessas and Ashlee Everett spent the first part of summer working at KQUA, learning graphic design and audio editing. They even helped edit the podcast episode.

Heather Villa is the Douglas Education Service District marketing and communications analyst.

