The Roseburg High School Foundation will host its annual scholarship night at 6 p.m. Tuesday via Facebook, where the Future First Citizens will be announced.
The RHS Foundation previously announced the names of the five finalists for the Future First Citizen 2021, so The News-Review asked each of them three questions to get to know them better.
These five seniors were recognized as future leaders, volunteers, supporters and role models who will make a difference in their community.
The finalists will share $26,000 in scholarship money, with the winner earning $10,000 toward tuition and the remaining four finalists will each receive a $4,000 scholarship.
Here are the questions, and answers in alphabetical order:
Question: Describe yourself in 100 words or less.
RACHEL BOBER: I think I would describe myself as creative, spontaneous, and opinionated.
CAMILLE DELA CRUZ: I was quiet and kept to myself a lot when I first entered high school, but the activities I entered allowed me to grow as a person, leader and follower. I enjoy helping and being involved in my community; my favorite service activity is participating in PartnerSports Camp during the summer. I also love athletics, especially soccer and track and field. I am family-oriented, culturally involved, as I am Filipino, and I am highly dedicated to my academics. My biggest aspiration in life is to become a pediatric surgeon, so I can dedicate my life to helping others.
JANE HARVEY: I consider myself to be caring, creative, and compassionate. I plan to use my compassion and ability to care for others in my future career as a nurse. I love participating in community and family activities, and I believe that my life revolves around them. I enjoy learning, and I look forward to being a lifelong learner. I have a deep appreciation for the art of problem solving. Because of that, I enjoy thinking about and trying to solve a variety of issues.
LAUREN SANDFORT: Everything about me is loud including my voice, personality, and my desire to help people. I will most likely be the loudest person in every room simply because I am passionate about whatever I’m talking about. You’ll also hear my loud and obnoxious laugh from a mile away. The types of outfits I wear always have to have some sort of bright color because black, white, and gray are too boring. My desire to help people is so strong that I want to make a career out of it. I am always trying to help in whatever way I can.
STEPHANIE WAY: I would describe my self as hard working and determined. I won’t stop until I have completed the task in front of me. I believe that being ambitious is the key to success and that I should never stop learning.
Q: If you were granted three wishes, what would those be?
BOBER: 1: Unlimited plane tickets to travel anywhere in the world. 2: The ability to speak any language fluently. 3: To be best friends with Taylor Swift.
DELA CRUZ: 1: End poverty and world hunger. 2: Be given the ability to save every child in need of medical attention. 3: Travel the world.
HARVEY: I would wish for access to equal and affordable healthcare for everyone, the safety of children worldwide and that their basic needs would be met, and the spread of respect and kindness towards everyone, especially those with opposing views.
SANDFORT: If I had three wishes I would wish for COVID-19 to be over; the cure for cancer; and to have all four of my grandparents at my wedding (whenever that will be in my life). I think everyone could agree on my wish for COVID-19 to be over. Curing cancer is personal to me. Cancer affects millions of people each year including some of my family members. If that problem could go away, I would be more than grateful. As a child, I had dreamed about having all of my grandparents at my wedding because that was something neither of my parents got to experience. My grandfather on my dad’s side passed away in 2018, so I would wish to have him back for at least that one day.
WAY: My first wish would be for equal opportunity for everyone regardless of gender, race, and etc. My second wish would be for renewable energy sources to help the planet. Lastly my third wish would be the safety and health for everyone in the community.
Q: What is your proudest accomplishment thus far?
BOBER: My proudest accomplishment is definitely when I was chosen to be Editor in Chief of the RHS yearbook. It felt amazing to know that I excelled at something that I truly love so much.
DELA CRUZ: My proudest accomplishment thus far is being given the opportunity to continue my studies at the University of Portland.
HARVEY: My greatest accomplishment thus far is fighting to keep hunger at bay during the COVID-19 pandemic. I did so through multiple volunteer opportunities. I participated in Meals on Wheels to deliver food to members of the community when they didn’t have anyone else to rely on. I also started a local chapter of PDX Concierge, a free grocery delivery service for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through these efforts, I believe that I was able to make a difference in the lives of many community members during a really difficult time in their lives.
SANDFORT: My proudest accomplishment so far would have to be maintaining a 4.0 GPA since sixth grade. When I was in third grade, I had set a goal for myself that I would get all A’s throughout high school. Through all the late nights, tears, frustrations, and prioritizing my school work, I’m about to accomplish my goal. I still have my second semester of my senior year to go, but I’m not worried. All I can really say is that hard work truly pays off.
WAY: Among my greatest accomplishment, I would chose earning my black belt in taekwondo. Earning it taught me perseverance and how to over come challenges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.