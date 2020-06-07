The Glendale High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be a car parade starting at 6 p.m. June 5.
Cody Jordan is a valedictorian. His parents are Tina and Sterling Hall of Glendale and his siblings are Ariya and Katelyn Hall. He participated in robotics and FFA and was student body activities director. Cody will graduate with a 3.941 GPA.
James Aliano is a salutatorian. He is the son of Jayme and Gary Aliano of Glendale. He participated in robotics and was the student body events coordinator. James will graduate with a 3.688 GPA. His hobbies include art, drawing and computer programming. He hopes to get a job and attend a community college phlebotomy program.
The 2020 graduates are: James Aliano, Adam Casten, Azaneth Cruz, Chase Davis, Skye DuBoyce, Ezekiel Housley, Darrion Jefferson, Taia Jones, Cody Jordan, Emmanuel Kasson, Destiny Kleine, Brody Lee Slater, Sienna Lippincott, Maryjane Martin, Carlene Nosko, Bo Pickett, Tarren Pirrello, Daniela Ramirez, Gretchen Saylor, Autum Shults, Kayla Smiley, Anna Wright.
