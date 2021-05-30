The Glendale High School graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 4. A parade will begin the festivities, followed by a ceremony in the Glendale High School gym, 10598 Azalea-Glen Road. The ceremony is not open to the public, but it will be livestreamed at facebook.com/glendale.pirates.
Alyssa Unruh is valedictorian. She is the daughter of Danny and Nenita Unruh of Glendale. Throughout high school, she was involved with theater, leadership and the Top Hat Theatre Company. She has received the Oregon Promise scholarship and plans to attend Umpqua Community College and Bushnell University.
Abigail Morningstar is salutatorian. She is the daughter of Cherise and Rex Morningstar of Glendale. Her high school activities included leadership and drama.
Glendale High School class of 2021 graduates are: Kaleb Cline, Cameron Colley, Anthony Fogleman, Coltyn Howeth, Mataya Jackson-Ray, Wyatt Kahl, Jayden Landice, Iain McManus, Abigail Morningstar, Chase Olson, Jakob Rightbower, Tanner Ring, Brandi Skeen, Zachary Smith, Michael Tanner, Alyssa Unruh and Isaac Young.
