Glendale voters seem to have approved its school bond, while Roseburg voters turned down a measure to improve its schools by raising taxes.
There were three measures on the May ballot that would impact property taxes in certain parts of Douglas County to benefit educational institutions.
Roseburg Public Schools had the largest bond measure on the ballot for $94 million to increase safety and security, make renovations at all buildings, build five new gymnasiums at elementary schools, upgrade infrastructure, replace the Heritage (Old Main) building on the high school campus and improve sites and furnishings throughout the district.
The school bond was denied by voters, with 7,382 voting against and 6,749 in favor of the bond.
"Roseburg Public Schools would like to thank all those who have dedicated their time and talents on behalf of this bond measure and our students," Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a statement Wednesday morning. "We are saddened that this measure did not pass; however, we hope that the efforts in the previous months have shed light on the very serious needs for improvements within our schools facilities. We will continue to do our best to make our schools as safe and healthy as possible in the short-term, and will also continue planning long-term solutions that prioritize the safety and well-being of our students and staff."
A previous bond levy for 64 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value is set to expire and the new bond levy would have gone into effect in November 2021 for an estimated $1.27 per $1,000 in assessed value. Instead, those living within the boundaries of the school district will now see their taxes drop by 64 cents per $1,000.
Roseburg Public Schools has a building and sites commission meeting scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday to discuss the outcome of the bond levy.
Glendale voters passed a $1.88 million bond for capital improvements, including energy-efficient windows, new HVAC systems, new secure entryways, improved communication systems, repairing electrical systems and replacing the gym floor.
The bond will cost taxpayers an estimated 47 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value, the same amount they were paying before on an existing bond measure.
"I'm ecstatic," Glendale School District Superintendent David Hanson said. "I could not be more excited for our students and staff and making our schools safer places to be."
The vote received nearly 55% votes in favor as of 9:30 p.m. when 580 votes were counted. By 12:30 a.m. the bond had passed with 447 in favor and 352 against.
Hanson said the Wednesday board meeting will be a celebratory one and the school board will start the bidding process for the capital improvements as soon as possible.
Both Glendale and Roseburg School District contracted with BP Media Solutions to handle communications surrounding their respective school bonds.
In Canyonville, a measure on the ballot to approve a maximum tax rate of 65 cents per $1,000 in assessed value to be included in the Oregon State University Extension Service District appeared to be failing. Of the 301 votes that were submitted, 168 were against the annexation by 9:30 p.m.
In 2008, City of Canyonville officials elected not to participate in the extension district which would give its citizens access to forestry and agriculture programs, after school programs and workshops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.