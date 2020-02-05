Supporters of the Glendale school bond levy are making phone calls and will soon start putting up signs in the community, according to Glendale School District Superintendent David Hanson.
Glendale’s school board voted to put a 20-year $1.8 million measure on the May 2020 ballot, to address safety and security issues on the high school and elementary campuses.
The school board met with Jeremy Mitchell of BP Media on Jan. 29 to receive an update.
Hanson said the school district is in the process of submitting paperwork to get the tax levy on the ballot and has met twice to discuss communications to the community.
The proposed projects include installation of new windows in all building, new heating and air conditioning, constructing secure entryways, improving communication systems, repairing electrical and fire suppression systems and replacing the gym floor.
Passing the bond levy would likely have little impact on the tax rate for those within the boundaries of the Glendale School District. Property owners are currently paying 47 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value for a bond measure which is set to mature in 2020, the proposed bond levy is estimated to be the same rate. However, if the measure does not pass, the tax would not continue.
