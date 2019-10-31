Glendale School District will put a bond levy on the May 2020 ballot, according to Executive Administrative Assistant Jennifer LeBert.
It is unclear, however, what the taxpayer money they could receive would be used for, and requests for information went unanswered by the school district.
"We have had a few discussions about the bond and our Board and district have decided that we will not be going after the bond in November 2019, we will be going for it in the May 2020 instead," she wrote in an Oct. 23 email.
The email came in response to an Oct. 21 public records request from The News-Review to see agendas and minutes of all school board meetings and work sessions from Aug. 1 until Oct. 21. The request included all correspondence between school district staff and board members regarding a bond measure and correspondence between the school district and Brian Prawitz.
All public institutions, including schools, are required to keep minutes of public meetings on file for the public to review. Several school districts make these minutes available online, including Roseburg and Sutherlin.
The News-Review asked that the minutes of the meetings and work session be sent by Tuesday.
Prawitz was paid $12,500 for bond media advertisement by the Glendale School District, according to Voucher Detail Listings sent to The News-Review along with the Oct. 15 board meeting agenda.
Prawitz's company, BP Media, was hired by Roseburg and Sutherlin school districts to help provide data for possible bond levies.
"In all three cases, BP Media is being hired to lead the school board through the process of refining the details of their bond levy from the rate, to the amount they will raise, and what projects they want to complete," Prawitz wrote in an email Thursday. "From there, I work with the board to develop the verbiage, and then we (BP Media) get approval from the state, produce the collateral, purchase the media and help manage the campaign."
Prawitz said the Glendale school board has not finalized projects at this point, but will meet again Nov. 6.
The public records request happened after phone calls to Glendale School District Superintendent David Hanson and other school district officials went unanswered. LeBert apologized for phone calls being missed and said that the school year had gotten off to a busy start.
Within 90 minutes after the records request was submitted, Hanson replied that the district would put the information together, and that he had not received any previous messages. He did not provide any additional information regarding the bond.
