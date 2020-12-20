Glendale School District Superintendent David Hanson said he was happy to be overwhelmed with requests for Christmas.
The school district sent out boxes during Thanksgiving, but didn’t have the turnout he would have liked.
“Too many families are having a tough time financially right now, and we want to do everything possible to help them out,” Hanson said. “I strongly encouraged families to take advantage of free breakfast and lunch for everyone in their home under the age of 18 so they could spend that grocery money on bills or Christmas presents.”
The district changed the way it alerted families. The food boxes would include breakfast and lunches to last until next Tuesday, when food drops will continue.
Staff from the food services department were helped by bus drivers and custodians on Dec. 15 to get the boxes ready to be delivered on Dec. 17.
“It feels good to know that so many families are taking advantage of this great opportunity coming from the State and Federal Child Nutrition Program,” Hanson said.
