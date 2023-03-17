GLIDE — The Glide School District board is moving forward with plans to recruit a permanent superintendent, as announced in its monthly meeting Wednesday.
The board enlisted the firm of McPherson and Jacobson, based in Omaha, Nebraska, to gather a pool of potential candidates to lead the school district. In Wednesday's meeting, the board voted against renewing the one-year agreement it entered into with interim superintendent Patrick Mayer, which is due to expire June 30.
Community members threw their support behind Mayer, with upwards of 100 people cramming into the Glide High/Middle School campus' Helix Hall library to voice their displeasure with the superintendent search.
Mayer stepped into the interim role after former superintendent Mike Narkiewicz stepped down at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
That support prompted the five-member school board to shift from appearing in person for Wednesday's meeting. The reader board outside the campus' main entrance read Sunday that Wednesday's meeting would be available via the online platform Zoom.
"The board apologizes that explanatory information was not posted at the same time the zoom-only meeting was posted," a message posted to the district's website read Monday. "The Board Chair (Candace Voynick) and Vice Chair (Megan Maisel) have completed a review of the information received from multiple community partners and members. There has been increasing complaints from multiple community members they do not feel comfortable attending meetings due to the volatile nature the in person meetings have become."
The library in Helix Hall has been packed for multiple meetings over the past three months, with many community members voicing support to retain the interim superintendent. On Wednesday, a group of around 30 community members gathered outside the hall for a potluck prior to attending the board meeting in person. It was reported another 90 viewed the meeting on Zoom's online platform.
Maisel piloted the meeting via remote access, while board members Audrey Squires and Daniel Metz, along with Mayer, appeared remotely. Board member Tim Shaw attended the meeting in person.
Glide community member Mike Armstrong, via an email to The News-Review, wrote the board moving to online meetings "clearly fails the smell test."
"The board has failed to identify the serious uncivil and threatening behavior used to substantiate removing the parents and taxpayers from the boardroom," Armstrong wrote. "With elections in the immediate future for three of the five trustee positions, one would think that the incumbents would be working to gain public trust and increase transparency."
Thursday was the deadline for any person to file to run for an elected office in Douglas County. Four people filed to run for three open positions on the Glide School Board. John Quimby (Position 1) and Tracy Adevai (Position 4) have filed, while Shaw and Squires have both filed to run for Position 2.
Election day is May 16.
The board scheduled a meeting for Wednesday to meet with McPherson and Jacobson to lay out the parameters of its superintendent search.
