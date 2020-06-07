The Glide High School’s class of 2020 Commencement Ceremony was held in Glide on May 31.
Brooklin Quisenberry and Emily Michel were the valedictorians. Caidyn Cunningham and Jazmine Pardo Rams were salutatorians.
The 2020 graduates are: Caleb Scott Alexander, Harlee Alia Armiger, Azfar Irfan Danish Bin Azrul Fahmee, Ryley Dennis Bjerke, Trinity Nicole Brown, Shelby Lynn Butler, Madeleine Malia Clark, Caidyn Allen Cunningham, Logan Bryce Damewood, Gage David Dill, Sebastian Ryder Florence, Caleb Paul Gibby, Gabriel Todd Hargate, James Emmitt Hartwell Jr., Colton Lee Jones, Mishayla Anne Jordan, Dylan Jacob Kinney, Iori Kuramoto, Krystan Nicole Markillie, Baily Nicole Marlow, Aria Maegn Mathison, Izayah Allen Mayorga, Calvin Edward Metz, Emily Lynn Michel, Beau Mallory Morrell, Ezra James Navarre, Tyler Jackson Organ, Natalie Jean Ottenheimer, Zoe Ann Parazoo, Jazmine Renee Pardo Rams, Brady James Parson, Mariah May Pickle, Brooklin Rae Quisenberry, Hunter Earl Rinnert, Terrell William Russell, Dominic Marcello Russo, Aurora Scatena, Treavend Patrick Slape, Miranda Renee Stefanich, Gabriel Sean Syverson, Garrett James Tischner, Braden William Tyler, Austin Duane Warner, Rylan David Watkins, Duncan Ira Weber, Ethan Raymond Wilding .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.