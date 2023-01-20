GLIDE — There's now more fungus among us in Douglas County, thanks to a project between Glide Elementary School and the Oregon State University Extension Services of Douglas County.
On Wednesday, nearly 50 sixth grade Glide students came together to learn about mushrooms and how to plant them. Then, they braved the cold and rain as each student inoculated their own oak log.
"There’s no better learning than hands on, right? You’re applying all these skills that you will learn, hands on is so critical," teacher John Brown said. "Now there’s a lot of science we can talk about with how mushrooms grow and now they can come out and watch it. So this firsthand experience is super great."
The idea came from Mandy Hatfield, the nutrition education program senior instructor for OSU Extension Services of Douglas County. Hatfield has been working with elementary schools around the county, focusing on something called the Harvest of the Month.
This particular program focuses on education and nutrition. A new food item — one that can be grown in a school or home garden — is chosen each month. Hatfield provides educational information on that item and how to grow it, as well as recipes that incorporate the chosen food item.
Mushrooms are January's Harvest of the Month item, but Hatfield wanted to take this month's lesson a bit further. When she overheard colleague Alicia Christiansen talking about the inoculation lessons she was planning for local master gardeners, Hatfield followed up by asking if Christiansen would be willing to teach those same lessons to children.
“It’s a great way to encourage kids to be exposed to new foods, because part of even wanting to try new foods is just being exposed to them, seeing them, smelling them, not necessarily trying them the first time. This really helps actually get them familiar with the product and how it’s grown,” Hatfield said.
Then, Hatfield made contact with Glide's garden co-coordinator Mary Brown. Brown jumped at the idea. But that's her style, she said. She tends to say yes to any feasible idea she thinks will help students learn. So long as it won't get anyone hurt, she's all for teaching anything garden related that students wish to know.
It wasn't too hard to adapt her lessons, Christiansen said, and sixth graders were a good group to use.
"I would say a lot of it was really the same. The principles are the same. It was just, you know, how much into the details are we going to go into with youth versus an adult audience? Sixth grade definitely could understand quite a bit of the nitty gritty details when we're talking about the lifecycle of a mushroom," Christiansen said.
Christiansen serves as the extension's forestry extension agent. It isn't often her work overlaps with Hatfield's, but she said it was a fun way to combine two fields that might not usually go together.
"I think that was kind of the coolest part about this class in particular was that we were combining these two topic areas that we don't typically combine," she said. "Nutrition and forestry don't really logically go hand in hand most of the time and so this was a really fun way to be able to bridge those two fields and find a way to to incorporate different things that these students and their families might might be interested in learning more about."
Some students expressed interest in perhaps starting their own entrepreneurial ventures after learning this is something they could easily do at home and that there is a very viable market for inoculated logs.
For 11-year-old Joe Kurcher, though, he's excited to see the giant mushroom mound.
“It helps us learn and it’s really fun to see how with a little effort, a lot of stuff can come out of it,” Joe said.
Students will have to wait six to 18 months before experiencing the fruits of their labor, but Brown promised she will make sure each student gets a mushroom.
