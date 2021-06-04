GLIDE — Scott McKain of the Umpqua Biochar Education Team filled 28 five-gallon buckets with biochar on the sweltering Tuesday afternoon. The buckets were then hauled into the school garden by Glide Elementary School students.
Sixth grader Brix Madsen hauled most of the buckets to the garden, putting some biochar in the compost. Most of it went into storage.
Brix is one of several students who help in the garden at the school, which is open to students two lunch recesses a week.
“It’s where I get away and release stress,” Brix said.
In addition to hauling the buckets of biochar, he’d gotten a lot of experience in plumbing when fixing the water lines in the garden.
Mary Brown, who runs the Glide Elementary School Paw Patch said most of the students who help in the garden are younger, and when they get older they start realizing how much work is involved.
Brown tries to teach the students about gardening, soils, plants, composting and more. And recently the lessons have revolved around biochar.
A sign as students walked into the garden taught them about the four Ms of biochar: minerals, microbes, moisture, and micronize.
“Biochar is basically charcoal, and when you plant it in the ground it has a lot of chemicals in it that are beneficial to the environment,” sixth grader Rebecca Layton said. “It helps it grow faster, and not only that it also helps so that you don’t have to replant as much so you save more money.”
Don Morrison with the Umpqua Biochar Education Team said biochar is a byproduct of places like sawmills that take wood waste to make electricity.
Biochar will be mixed into the school’s compost to absorb nutrients, enhance fungal networks, raise the soil’s pH, store water and loosen heavy clay soil.
Morrison had been donating some of his private reserves of biochar to the school district, according to Brown.
“It’s super cool for us to have groups like UBET around who spread the information,” Brown said.
In total, the school received 150 gallons of biochar. No more than 10% of the school’s compost will be biochar to optimize the results.
Umpqua Biochar Education Team and Douglas County Global Warming Coalition bought a large amount of biochar to deliver to local schools. They received support from Douglas County Farmers Co-Op and Rogue Biochar.
