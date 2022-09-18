KLAMATH FALLS — Dylan Davis, who recently graduated from Glide High School, was awarded a DeArmond Manufacturing Fellows Scholarship to pursue a degree in manufacturing and mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. The scholarship will cover tuition and fees for four years and also includes an internship at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development facility in Scappoose.

Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.

