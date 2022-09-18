KLAMATH FALLS — Dylan Davis, who recently graduated from Glide High School, was awarded a DeArmond Manufacturing Fellows Scholarship to pursue a degree in manufacturing and mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls. The scholarship will cover tuition and fees for four years and also includes an internship at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research and Development facility in Scappoose.
“I chose Oregon Tech because I like the hands-on approach and the internship opportunities to learn the application of my major in a practical sense," Davis said. "I have chosen to pursue Mechanical Engineering because I have always been interested in how things work and enjoy learning about the practical application of engineering to make life easier.”
In all, five people received the award, which has a value of $320,000.
The grant is provided by the Robert J. and Leona DeArmond Public Foundation. In addition to the scholarship, the foundation has also donated to a renewable scholarship for incoming freshmen in health sciences or engineering degrees.
Davis will study mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech's and started his internship this summer. The other four student awardees are from Ashland, Klamath Falls, Sandy and Scappoose.
Davis was a member of track, basketball, cross country, Tang Soo Do, youth group and drama in high school.
“I enjoy playing all kinds of sports and I pride myself in working hard at whatever I set my mind to," he said. "I have worked on a few projects throughout my life that I am proud of, such as fixing up my 1968 Chevy C10 pickup as well as working on a few aluminum jet boat hulls.”
The DeArmond Manufacturing Fellows Scholarship is open to high school students who graduate from any Oregon high school. Applicants must participate in an application and interview process. Students who receive the scholarship must maintain satisfactory academic progress in an eligible Oregon Tech degree program, a GPA of 3.0 or better, maintain full-time student status, and demonstrate satisfactory work progress as interns for OMIC R&D or OMIC member companies.
