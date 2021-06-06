Glide's graduating class of 2021 was inspired by the class motto, "Cherish yesterday, live for today and reach for tomorrow" as graduates celebrated the end of their high school careers Sunday at Bill Gray Legion Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
"This class has been through a different kind of school year," said Glide High School counselor Chris Clair. "Despite all of that, there are many who have not been derailed from their plans and aspirations, but have advanced in their goals. We have a lot of talent and promise in this class. I cannot wait to see where they will go, and I wish them all the best of luck in their future endeavors."
Eli Metz and Morgan Gomes welcomed the crowd and reflected on their years spent at Glide.
Metz came to the school district in third grade and was initially hesitant to start at a new school. "I was not super happy about meeting people," he said. "Later on, those same strange new people would go on to be some of my closest friends."
Malachi Dunnavant and Quintin Medley addressed the crowd about their final year of high school and the celebration of the day.
"I ask all those who come after us to learn that you don't need to take everything so seriously," Medley said. "Oftentimes we get caught up in temporary things that don't even affect us a few months later. You're only in high school, make the most of what you've got. After all, we're all here to do something that wasn't even possible for the 2020 grads. So classmates: Be grateful and live for today."
After diplomas were awarded, Bryce McComb, Molly Mills, Brandon Byrd and Ruby Livingston were the final graduates to speak: about their future.
"For the rest of our lives we will work on bettering ourselves and working for a better future," McComb said.
Victoria Linne performed two musical numbers throughout the celebration. She performed "Thank You for the Music" by Abba and "Vienna" by Billy Joel.
The ceremony also included celebrations of the top 10 academic students, scholarship winners, citizens of the year and athletes of the year.
Dunnavant and Gomes were named citizens of the year, while Livingston and Trevor Short were named athletes of the year. It was the first year the school recognized its top athletes.
