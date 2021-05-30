Glide High School graduation will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 6 at Champion Carwash Field at Bill Gray Legion Stadium, located on West Stewart Park Drive in Roseburg. Attendance is open only to graduate’s families. A graduation parade will be held at 4 p.m. and will begin at the Glide Loop Gym, 301 Glide Loop Drive.
Molly Ani Mills is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Tina Turner of Idleyld Park. Throughout her high school career, Molly played volleyball and basketball, served as captain for the varsity softball team, was president of the National Honor Society and the Red Cross Blood program leader. She plans to attend Belmont University in Nashville with the plans of achieving a bachelor of science.
Ruby Frances Livingston is a valedictorian. She is the daughter of Bill Livingston of Glide and Tracy Livingston of Roseburg. Ruby played volleyball, basketball and softball throughout high school. She also served as secretary for the National Honor Society. Following high school, Ruby plans to attend Umpqua Community College before transferring to a four year university with the goal of becoming a teacher.
Brandon Byrd is a valedictorian.
Holly Floto is salutatorian.
Glide High School 2021 graduates are: James Robert Anderson, Hunter Zuriah Wolf Anthony, Aronna B’Lou Burton, Cameron Blair Brandies, Brandon Anthony Byrd, Karyssa Mae Cameron, Emily Marie Carney, Abagail Paige Cole, Mason Hunter Delcollo, Jaiden Blaze Dumont, Malachi Mychal Dunnavant, Jasiah Michael Florence, Holly Jane Floto, Alisa Elaine Gersch, Kayleah Ann-Marie Ghiotti, Morgan Michelle Gomes, Evin Andrew Henry, Zoe Elizabeth Horner, Nadege Carina Jordan, Devyn Jarod Kinney, Emily Rose Lavorico, Victoria Alexandra Linne, Ruby Frances Livingston, Camryn Rene Marshall, Benjamin Clyde Martin, Everilda Albertina Martin Jeronimo, Bryce Michael McComb, Quintin Micheal Medley, Tryson Garret Melton, Eli Martin Metz, Molly Ani Mills, Brett Michael Narkiewicz, Olivia Rose North, Misty Rose Oliver, Mea Djinn Olsen, Aliah Mariana Olson, Tanner Allen Pope, Michael Barron Preston, Lillian Rose Reddick, Damion Andrew Roark, Daniel Mauricio Rosas, Miranda Jaylene Rubrecht, Cora Marie Scriven, Trevor John Short, McKynzie Marie Swain, Haleigh Rae Towne, Robert Eugene Townsend, Lena Rose Trumble, Morgan Taylor Vincent, Hannah Marie White and April Nicole Lilian Willson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.