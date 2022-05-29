Glide High School will have its graduation ceremony on 1 p.m., Sunday, June 5, at Umpqua Community College.
Crista Jo Beard, Dylan Hall Davis, Lily Suzanne Ranger, Kylie Maurine Rubrecht and Jasmine Pearl Wise are valedictorians.
Olivia Brook McCurdy and Jack Thomas Mornarich are salutatorian.
The 2022 graduates of Glide High School are: Dylan Rex Ackerman, Rebecca Agbavor, Kylie Ann Anderson, Crista Jo Beard, Colby Daniel Bucich, Emmilee Lynnette Carpenter, Dylan Hall Davis, Carly Renee DePew, Braxton Avery Dill, Jacob Aaron Dunnavant, Cameron Douglas Fugate, Dominic James Harger, Ashley Danielle Harvey, Christian Bryce Hatfield, Aubry Ann Hill, Jason Forbes Jewell, Alejandra Jimenez, Amberlee Rose Jones, Earrett Joshua Hunter Gabriel Jones, Shaina Joycelyne Jordan, Corbyn Jayse Kangiser, Margaret Lucille Elaine Long, Allison Renee Lavorico, Marcus Maaloga Lologo, Nathan Jeffrey Masiel, Olivia Brook McCurdy, Prestyn Matthew Miller, Clay Alexander Mornarich, Jack Thomas Mornarich, Alex Zander Muchmore, Olivia Janae Navarre, Robert Gabriel Newport, Trenton Bing Norton, Taylor Marie Ragland, Lily Suzanne Ranger, Chay Rodriguez, Jaden Christopher Rondeau, Kylie Maurine Rubrecht, Melina Bella Russo, Natalie Elizabeth Shaw, Cailin Alexa Smolek, McKenzie Lilyann Stafford, Caleb Robert Thomas, Dennak Jason Towne, Christian Alex Vaughan, Joshua Ray Velez, Jasmine Pearl Wise.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
