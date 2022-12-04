Glide High School first quarter honor roll The News-Review Dec 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glide High SchoolThe following Glide High School students made the honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.Ninth Grade4.0 — Landon Allen, Carter Dawson, Drew Dawson, Aubrey Groth, Elijah Hatfield, Savannah Jones, Clara Kercher, Rebecca Ngigi, Bailey Richey, Zachary Sahr, Gracelynn Schartz, Douglas Sheppard and McKenzie Woodward.3.5–3.9 — Jaiden Adams, Cheyten Ainslie, Cheyenne Beam, Kaia Eichenbusch, Henry Hallmark, Miley Kutz, Bailey McCall, Rowyn Miller, Keily Santiago Hernandez and Dylan Standley.10th Grade4.0 — Noah Eichenbusch, Celeste Kilpatrick, Jesse McGraw, Ava Murphy, Peter Sheppard and Taylar Thingvall.3.5–3.9 — Benjamin Atkin, Eston Barney, Aveigha Bauman, Darien Dybowski, James Gersch, Jaisley Kingore, Josiah Long, Brook Lorenzen, Brionna Miller, Aubrey Murphy, Jacinda Pruis, Mila Ranger, Brady Tuter and Emma Ulland.11th Grade4.0 — Autumn Alltus, Lacey Bernard, Ty Davis, Hannah Groth, Talan Hatfield, Aiyana Metta, Evelyn Parkhurst, Devon Schonauer, Shayd White and Zoe Wilmot.3.5–3.9 — Faith Demers, Eliorah Dunnavant, Salina Herrera and Tanner Richey. 12th grade4.0 — Haylee Davids, Nicholas Fuentes, Pauline Ngigi, Benjamin Reppenhagen, Jaxon Smith and Amber Warner.3.5–3.9 — Kaden Allen, Kamryn Aumock, Esme Maritz, Coby Pope, Joseph Pospisil, Hannah Quimby and Teagan Triplett.Glide Middle SchoolThe following Glide Middle School students made the honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.Seventh Grade4.0 — Jenz Barrows, Cambria Dudley, Halle Goodman, Nathan Hurd, Hailee Lewis, Elizabeth Marro, Maria Ngigi, Emma Poage, Cooper Shults and Thomas Viaene.3.5-3.9 — Baylee Atkin, Aspen Card, Madison Carr, Hannah Carroll, MaKenzie Deming, Connor DeVoogd, Jackson Dunnavant, Ashley Gray, Colin Groth, Ramsey McCall, Aiden Murphy, Peyton Smith, Ella Weber and Kale Wenks.Eighth Grade4.0 — Molly Kercher, Daelynn McAlpin, Justine Schrader, Colt Skinner, Annabell Southy, Sydni Sprague and, Alyssa Standley.3.5-3.9 — Katherine Brown, Isabella Carson, Baylee Foster, Emma Geiger, Ally Hook, Emily Kelley, Evan Marro, Lukyas Merrell-Webberley, Tristin Pierce, Ryan Poage, Brayden Powell, Louis Rinnert, Rebecca Roberts, Madalynn Steiner, Serenity Swift, Kamrin Taylor and Ella Whitaker. 