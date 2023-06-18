Glide High School fourth quarter honor roll The News-Review Jun 18, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glide High SchoolThe following Glide High School students made the honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.Ninth Grade4.0 — Landon Allen, Cheyenne Beam, Carter Dawson, Drew Dawson, Aubrey Groth, Elijah Hatfield, Savannah Jones, Clara Kercher, Bethany Miramontes, Rebecca Ngigi, Bailey Richey, Keily Santiago Hernandez, Gracelynn Schartz, Douglas Sheppard, McKenzie Woodward.3.5-3.9 — Bailey McCall, Zachary Sahr, Dylan Standley, Avlyn Cox, Kaia Eichenbusch, Miley Kutz, Zoe Brose.10th grade4.0 — Tyler Carlock, Darien Dybowski, Noah Eichenbusch, Brook Lorenzen, Jacinda Pruis, Violet Ritter-Howell, Peter Sheppard, Brady Tuter. 3.5-3.9 — Taylar Thingvall, Jayden Williams, Josiah Long, Ava Murphy, Aubrey Murphy, Mila Ranger, Emma Ulland, Benjamin Atkin, Aryanna Belloir, Jesse Mc Graw.11th Grade4.0 — Autumn Alltus, Ty Davis, Eliorah Dunnavant, Hannah Groth, Talan Hatfield, Aiyana Metta, Macy Mornarich, Evelyn Parkhurst, Tanner Richey, Shayd White.3.5-3.9 — Lacey Bernard, Devon Schonauer, Mya Barrientos, Bryce Swain, Zoe Wilmot, Faith Demers.12th grade4.0 — Haylee Davids, Nicholas Fuentes, Pauline Ngigi, Jaxon Smith, Teagan Triplett, Amber Warner, Nathan Weaver.3.5-3.9 — Jonathan Eagen, Hannah Quimby, Benjamin Reppenhagen, Kamryn Aumock, Quintin Cole, Evelyn Rosas. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll School Glide High School Amberlee Jones Margaret Long Jason Jewell Olivia Mccurdy Ashley Harvey Bailey Richey Esme Maritz Coby Pope Kamryn Aumock Joseph Pospisil Student Justine Schrader Ramsey Mccall Glide Middle School School Systems Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Local veterans upset at Pride flag on VA grounds Death Notices for June 13, 2023 Proposed medical college partnering with Idaho State University A new camp teaches youths how to play guitar Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Coffenberry fourth quarter honor roll Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Glide High School fourth quarter honor roll Don’t limit yourself during your job search On large print books
