GLIDE — The following Glide High School students made the honor roll during the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Freshmen:
4.0 — Autumn Alltus, Ty Davis, Hannah Groth, Talan Hatfield Paul Kercher, Aiyana Metta, Macy Mornarich, Evelyn Parkhurst, Devon Schonauer and Shayd White.
3.5–3.9 — Mya Barrientos, Lacey Bernard, Eliorah Dunnavant, Brooke Kutz, Hailey Rummel, Hunter Mello, Lindzey Rivera, Ryley Schneider, Emilio Tagles, Quintyn Traviss and Pyrce Vatland.
Sophomores:
4.0 — Kamyrn Aumock, Nicholas Fuentes, Hannah Long, Amelia Murphy, Pauline Ngigi, Joseph Pospisil, Hannah Quimby, Joshua Ranger, Evelyn Rosas, Teagan Triplett and Amber Warner.
3.5–3.9 — Kaden Allen, Benjamin Reppenhagen and Olivia Sconce.
Juniors:
4.0 — Crista Beard, Dylan Davis, Shaina Jordan, Jack Mornarich, Lily Ranger, Chay Rodriguez, Kylie Rubrecht, Melina Russo, Natalie Shaw, Katelynn Stiles and Jasmine Wise.
3.5–3.9 — Cameron Fugate, Ashley Harvey, Amberlee Jones and Clay Mornarich.
Seniors:
4.0 — Brandon Byrd, Karyssa Cameron, Abagail Cole, Kayleah Ghiotti, Ruby Livingston, Molly Mills and Mea Olsen.
3.5–3.9 — Malachi Dunnavant, Holly Floto, Nadege Jordan, Camryn Marshall, Bryce McComb, Quintin Medley and McKynzie Swain.
