GLIDE HIGH SCHOOL
These are the students who made the honor roll at Glide High School in the third quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Ninth Grade:
4.0 — Falcon Ellsworth, Pauline Ngigi, Hannah Quimby, Jaxon Smith and Carly Thompson.
3.5-3.9 — Nicholas Fuentes, Hannah Long, Amelia Murphy, Joshua Ranger, Evelyn Rosas, Teagan Triplett and Amber Warner.
10th Grade:
4.0 — Crista Beard, Karyssa Cameron, Dylan Davis, Amberlee Jones, Lily Ranger, Kylie Rubrecht, Tessa Trimble, Joshua Velez and Jasmine Wise.
3.5–3.9 — Colby Bucich, Emmilee Carpenter, Jason Jewell, Shaina Jordan, Brenden McMaster, Clay Mornarich, Jack Mornarich, Melina Russo, Natalie Shaw, Cailin Smolek, and Katelynn Stiles.
11th Grade:
4.0 — Brandon Byrd, Ruby Livingston, Molly Mills and Hannah White.
3.5–3.9 — Abigail Cole, Malachi Dunnavant, Kayleah Ghiotti, Victoria Linne, Camyrn Marshall, Bryce McComb, Brett Narkiewicz, Mea Olsen, Tanner Pope, Lillian Reddick, Miranda Rubrecht, Mason Smith, McKynzie Swain, Aubrey Thorsen and Lena Trumble.
12th Grade:
4.0 — Mishayla Jordan, Emily Michel, Brooklin Quisenberry, Miranda Stefanich and Garrett Tischner.
3.5–3.9 — Azfar Azrul Fahmee, Madeleine Clark, Logan Damewood, Caleb Gibby, Colton Jones, Iori Kuramoto, Calvin Metz, Tyler Organ, Jazmine Pardo Rams, Aurora Scatena and Brysen Sconce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.