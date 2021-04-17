GLIDE — These are the Glide High School students who made the honor roll during third quarter.
Freshmen
4.0 — Autumn Alltus, Lacey Bernard, Ty Davis, Hannah Groth, Talan Hatfield, Brooke Kutz, Aiyana Metta, Macy Mornarich, Hailey Rummel, Devon Schonauer, Shayd White.
3.5 – 3.9 — Haylee Davids, Eliorah Dunnavant, Paul Kercher, Hunter Mello, Evelyn Parkhurst, Lindzey Rivera, Ryley Schneider, Bryce Swain, Emilio Tagles, Quintyn Traviss, Ella Wright, Pryce Vatland, Zachery Virtue.
Sophomores
4.0 — Nicholas Fuentes, Pauline Ngigi, Joseph Pospisil, Hannah Quimby, Joshua Ranger, Evelyn Rosas, Teagan Triplett, Amber Warner.
3.5 – 3.9 — Kaden Allen, Kamryn Aumock, Ivy Ellis, Hannah Long, Amelia Murphy, Bricelynn Plikat, Benjamin Reppenhagen, Olivia Sconce.
Juniors
4.0 — Crista Beard, Karyssa Cameron, Dylan Davis, Shaina Jordan, Kylie Rubrecht, Melina Russo, Katelynn Stiles, Jasmine Wise.
3.5 – 3.9 — Cameron Fugate, Ashley Harvey, Jason Jewell, Clay Mornarich, Jack Mornarich, Lily Ranger, Chay Rodriguez, Natalie Shaw.
Seniors
4.0 — Aronna Bittner Burton, Brandon Byrd, Abagail Cole, Malachi Dunnavant, Holly Floto, Kayleah Ghiotti, Emily Lavorico, Ruby Livingston, Camryn Marshall, Molly Mills, Lillian Reddick.
3.5 – 3.9 — Hunter Anthony, Jaiden Dumont, Morgan Gomes, Nadege Jordan, Bryce McComb, Quintin Medley, Olivia North, Mea Olsen, Tanner Pope, Daniel Rosas, McKynzie Swain.
