Below students have achieved honor roll at Glide High School for the 2nd quarter of 2018-2019 school year.
Ninth grade
4.0 GPA — Crista Beard; Emmilee Carpenter; Dylan Davis; Kelden Davis; Carly DePew; Cameron Fugate; Amberlee Jones; Shaina Jordan; Maya Lozano-Hess; Nathan Masiel; Brenden McMaster; Lily Ranger; Kylie Rubrecht; Melina Russo; Caleb Thomas; Joshua Velez; Jasmine Wise.
3.9 to 3.5 GPA — Dylan Ackerman; Colby Bucich; Karyssa Cameron; Deagon Csernak; Braxton Dill; Adrianna Gonzalez; Allison Lavorico; Clay Mornarich; Jack Mornarich; Alex Muchmore; Olivia Navarre; Natalie Shaw; Cailin Smolek.
3.4 to 3.0 GPA — Kylie Anderson; Jacob Dunnavant; Ashley Harvey; Aubry Hill; Tessa Trimble.
Tenth grade
4.0 GPA — Brandon Byrd; Holly Floto; Sadie Hooper; Ruby Livingston; Molly Mills; Lillian Reddick; Miranda Rubrecht; McKynzie Swain.
3.9 to 3.5 GPA — Caleb Auty; Malachi Dunnavant; Kayleah Ghiotti; Cami Marshall; Quintin Medley; Mea Olsen; Daniel Rosas; Cora Scriven; Mason Smith.
3.4 to 3.0 GPA — Abagail Cole; Brysen Dishman; Nadege Jordan; Victoria Linne; Everilda Martin Jeronimo; Madisson Mayorga; Bryce McComb; Tryson Melton; Eli Metz; Brett Narkiewicz; Olivia North; Tanner Pope; Damion Roark; Gabriel Snyder; Lena Trumble; Hannah White; April Willson.
Eleventh grade
4.0 GPA — Mishayla Jordan; Emily Michel; Jazmine Pardo Rams; Brooklin Quisenberry; Miranda Stefanich.
3.9 to 3.5 GPA — Harlee Armiger; Caidyn Cunningham; Logan Damewood; Krystan Markillie; Calvin Metz; Tyler Organ; Hunter Rinnert; Dominic Russo; Garrett Tischner.
3.4 to 3.0 GPA — Ryley Bjerke; Trinity Brown; Shelby Butler; Abigael Clark; Madeleine Clark; Sebastian Florence; Caleb Gibby; Colton Jones; Dylan Kinney; Izayah Mayorga; Beau Morrell; Natalie Ottenheimer; Zoe Parazoo; Terrell Russell; Molly Steward; Austin Warner.
Twelfth grade
4.0 GPA — Mashayla Belloir; Gabriel Bunnell; Nehemiah Dunnavant; Joseph DeBell; Zachary Holland Alyssa Malek; Mchail Parrett; Brooke Roberts.
3.9 to 3.5 GPA — Kelsey Anderson; Jordawn Cardwell; Regan Deardorff; Ethan Espinosa; Andrew Graham; Kay-Leejo Hendron; Simon Hooper; Michael Schmaedicke; McKenzie Sconce; Julia Spens; Havana Towne; Viola Valtolina; Zachariah Vigil.
3.4 to 3.0 GPA — Giovanni Allison; Yvette Bernard; Alec Carpenter; Bridger Cox; India Dishman; Hunter Geer; Isaiah Jordan; Cayden Kangiser; Riley Reddick; Sophie Strong; Dillon Towne; Christina Townsend; Johnny Warner; Kalyrah Winston; Cassidy Wynn.
