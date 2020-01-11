Sebastian Florence, Brady Parsons and Beau Morrell put the Ag Mechanics skills they learned at Glide High School to use by constructing a utility trailer.
The trailer was constructed in partnership with FabForm as the students focus on earning their weld certifications.
If interested in the trailer or hearing more about the school’s Ag Mechanics program, contact Ben Kercher at bkercher@glide.l12.or.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.