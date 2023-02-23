Glide Jr. Cheer performs at the OCCA Cheer Championships Feb. 18. The team won the state and grand champion title. The team will perform at a sponsor showcase at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Glide High School.
Glide Jr. Cheer was crowned grand champion at the OCCA Cheer Championships on Feb. 18 in Salem. The team will be heading to California in March to compete on the national stage.
Glide Jr. Cheer consists of three teams and 40 girls. The junior team is heading to the national competition after winning the state championship on Feb. 18.
Heather Gomes and her daughter Madi pose for a photo in 2016 — the first season.
Heather Gomes and her daughter Madi pose for a photo after Glide Jr. Cheer won the Grand Champion title at the OCCA Cheer Championships on Feb. 18 at the Salem Pavillion.
GLIDE — Glide Jr. Cheer was named state champion and grand champion at the OCAA Cheer Championships on Feb. 18 in Salem and will now be heading to perform at the national stage.
This Sunday, the girls will be showing off their skills at a sponsor showcase at 4 p.m. in the Glide High School gymnasium. The showcase will be free to anyone and is a way for the team to say thank you to its sponsors.
“We had a pretty amazing season,” founder and coach Heather Gomes said.
The sixth to eight grade team is getting ready to go the national competition at March 12 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. Gomes said some of the girls have never flown before, and the entire team —including their coaches— will be staying in an AirBnB with a swimming pool.
“I am excited,” Gomes said. “I’m less nervous now than I was before state. I’m proud of them and just want them to have fun.”
It’s also the final year Gomes will be coaching her daughter, Madi Gomes. Madi was a kindergartner when the program started and has been a junior cheerleader for the past eight seasons.
“It’s an emotional season,” Gomes said. “They all were a family and got along really well.”
Glide Jr. Cheer started nine years ago with one team of 12 girls, and has since grown to consist of three teams and 40 girls.
The mini team —kindergarten through second grade— took second place at the state championship, the youth team —third through fifth grade— also finished second at state.
While competitive cheerleading is an expensive sports, Gomes said she’s worked hard to keep it affordable for most girl. The coaches are volunteers and the team practices at most twice a week in a school cafeteria.
All three teams will perform in Sunday’s showcase.
