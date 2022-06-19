Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll The News-Review Jun 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following Glide Middle School students were on the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. Seventh Grade4.0 — Baylee Foster, Daelynn McAlpin, Justine Schrader, Colt Skinner, Annabell Southy, Sydni Sprague and Alyssa Standley.3.5–3.9 — Ronin Bowling, Molly Kercher, Evan Marro, Lukyas Merrill-Webberly and Louis Rinnert.Eighth Grade4.0 — Landon Allen, Cheyenne Beam, Carter Dawson, Drew Dawson, Aubrey Groth, Savannah Jones, Clara Kercher, Gracelynn Schartz and Douglas Sheppard.3.5–3.9 — Jaiden Adams, Avlyn Cox, Kaia Eichenbusch, Elijah Hatfield, Zachary Sahr, and Keily Santiago Hernandez. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Roseburg City Council approves proclamation recognizing Pride Month in Roseburg UPDATE: Roseburg woman killed in Garden Valley Road crash New medical center moves closer to reality in Roseburg South Douglas Rodeo set for this weekend in Myrtle Creek Two injured after two-vehicle crash in Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Brownson Logging is Hiring GROUNDS, MAINTENANCE & TRANSPORTATION SUPPORT Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Canyonville Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Coffenberry Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Aiyana Brown awarded $1,500 scholarship Seven Roseburg students awarded Rotary Club scholarships.
