The following Glide Middle School students were on the honor roll for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year. 

Seventh Grade

4.0 — Baylee Foster, Daelynn McAlpin, Justine Schrader, Colt Skinner, Annabell Southy, Sydni Sprague and Alyssa Standley.

3.5–3.9 — Ronin Bowling, Molly Kercher, Evan Marro, Lukyas Merrill-Webberly and Louis Rinnert.

Eighth Grade

4.0 — Landon Allen, Cheyenne Beam, Carter Dawson, Drew Dawson, Aubrey Groth, Savannah Jones, Clara Kercher, Gracelynn Schartz and Douglas Sheppard.

3.5–3.9 — 

Jaiden Adams, Avlyn Cox, Kaia Eichenbusch, Elijah Hatfield, Zachary Sahr, and Keily Santiago Hernandez.

