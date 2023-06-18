Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll The News-Review Jun 18, 2023 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following Glide Middle School students made the honor roll during the fourth quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.Seventh Grade4.0 — Halle Goodman, Nathan Hurd, Hailee Lewis, Elizabeth Marro, Maria Ngigi, Emma Poage, Thomas Viaene.3.5-3.9 — Jenz Barrows, Jackson Dunnavant, Connor DeVoogd, Cambria Dudley, Colin Groth, Cody Miller, Peyton Smith, Kale Wenks.Eighth Grade4.0 — Molly Kercher, Daelynn McAlpin, Justine Schrader, Annabell Southy, Sydni Sprague, Alyssa Standley.3.5-3.9 — Tristin Pierce, Ronin Bowling, Constance Clement, Gaven Heath, Colt Skinner, Evan Marro, Katherine Brown, Skyler Huse, Brook Manley, Lukyas Merrell-Webberley, Carol Miramontes, Ryan Poage, Megan Smith, Serenity Swift, Louis Rinnert, Baylee Foster, Emma Geiger, Nora Thomas. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll School Glide High School Amberlee Jones Margaret Long Jason Jewell Olivia Mccurdy Ashley Harvey Bailey Richey Esme Maritz Coby Pope Kamryn Aumock Joseph Pospisil Glide Middle School Justine Schrader Alyssa Standley Katherine Brown Isabella Carson Baylee Foster Emma Geiger School Systems Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Garden Valley Farmer's market offers unique products every Sunday Local veterans upset at Pride flag on VA grounds Death Notices for June 13, 2023 Proposed medical college partnering with Idaho State University A new camp teaches youths how to play guitar Special Sections Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Coffenberry fourth quarter honor roll Glide Middle School fourth quarter honor roll Glide High School fourth quarter honor roll Don’t limit yourself during your job search On large print books
