GLIDE — The following Glide Middle School students were on the honor roll for the second semester of the 2020-2021 school year.
Seventh Grade:
4.0 — Landon Allen, Avlyn Cox, Carter Dawson, Drew Dawson, Aubrey Groth, Savannah Jones, Clara Kercher, Douglas Sheppard and Dylan Standley.
3.5–3.9 — Cheyten Ainslie, Cheyenne Beam, Kaia Eichenbusch, Henry Hallmark, Carter Hatcher, Carson Jewell, Miley Kutz, Jake Narkiewicz and Gracelynn Schartz.
Eighth Grade:
4.0 — Benjamin Atkin, Aveigha Bauman, Darien Dybowksi, Noah Eichenbusch, Peyton Geiger, Brady Greer, Josiah Long, Brook Lorenzen, Aubrey Murphy, Jacinda Pruis, Peter Sheppard,Lana Tagles and Brady Tuter.
3.5–3.9 — Reaghan Gilbert, Jaisley Kingore, Jesse McGraw, Brionna Miller, Mila Ranger, Justice Taylor and Taylar Thingvall.
