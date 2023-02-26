Glide Middle School second quarter honor roll The News-Review Feb 26, 2023 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following Glide Middle School students made the honor roll during the second quarter of the 2022-2023 school year.Seventh Grade4.0 — Jenz Barrows, Connor DeVoogd, Halle Goodman, Nathan Hurd, Hailee Lewis, Elizabeth Marro, Maria Ngigi, Emma Poage, Thomas Viaene3.5-3.9 — Colin Groth, Kale Wenks, Baylee Atkin, Madison Carr, MaKenzie Deming, Jackson Dunnavant, Cooper Shults, Hannah Carroll, Dudley Cambria, Ramsey McCall, Aiden Murphy, Ella WeberEighth Grade4.0 — Daelynn McAlpin, Justine Schrader, Colt Skinner, Sydni Sprague, Annabell Southy, Alyssa Standley3.5-3.9 — Molly Kercher, Carol Miramontes, Ronin Bowling, Baylee Foster, Tristin Pierce, Ryan Poage, Katherine Brown, Evan Marro, Louis Rinnert, Kamrin Taylor React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Honor Roll School Glide High School Amberlee Jones Margaret Long Jason Jewell Olivia Mccurdy Ashley Harvey Bailey Richey Esme Maritz Coby Pope Kamryn Aumock Joseph Pospisil Glide Middle School Justine Schrader Alyssa Standley Katherine Brown Isabella Carson Baylee Foster Emma Geiger School Systems Education Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Most Popular Calls of school shootings are a hoax Miss Douglas County: New titleholders receive crowns at Sunday's competition Douglas County locals are new owners of Myrtle Creek Taphouse Glide community fed up with superintendent search Bringing gluten-free options to the masses Special Sections Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Glide High School second quarter honor roll Glide Middle School second quarter honor roll Women's Top 25 Fared Boston College 73, Wake Forest 63 Kansas 66, Oklahoma St. 57
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.