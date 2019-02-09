The following students are on the Glide Middle School honor roll for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school year.

Seventh grade

4.0 GPA — Haylee Davids; Ty Davis; Katarina DeVault; Hannah Groth; Talan Hatfield; Aiyana Metta; Macy Mornarich.

3.5 to 3.9 GPA ReeAnn Abel; Autumn Alltus; Gage Beebout; Eliorah Dunnavant; Hunter Hendron; Oliver Sommer; Evelyn Parkhurst; Tanner Richey; Devon Schonauer; Shayd White; Zoe Wilmot.

3.0 to 3.49 GPA Denese Abeyta; Lacey Bernard; Jaiden Cerda; Brooke Kutz; Isabella Olsen; Cierra Pardo-Blair; Jazmyn Pine; Lindzey Rivera; Ryley Schneider; Luna Scriven; Bryce Swain; Quintyn Traviss; Ella Wright.

Eighth grade

4.0 GPA Kaden Allen; Hannah Long; Amelia Murphy; Pauline Ngigi; Hannah Quimby; Joshua Ranger; Evelyn Rosas; Jaxon Smith; Carly Thompson.

3.5 to 3.9 GPA LeAnne Boyer; Teagan Triplett; Amber Warner.

3.0 to 3.49 GPA Kamryn Aumock; Quintin Cole; Ariana Hill; Paris Hunter; Justina Pynch; Benjamin Reppenhagen; Breanda Stahi; Oz Warner.

