The following students are on the Glide Middle School honor roll for the second quarter of the 2018-19 school year.
Seventh grade
4.0 GPA — Haylee Davids; Ty Davis; Katarina DeVault; Hannah Groth; Talan Hatfield; Aiyana Metta; Macy Mornarich.
3.5 to 3.9 GPA — ReeAnn Abel; Autumn Alltus; Gage Beebout; Eliorah Dunnavant; Hunter Hendron; Oliver Sommer; Evelyn Parkhurst; Tanner Richey; Devon Schonauer; Shayd White; Zoe Wilmot.
3.0 to 3.49 GPA — Denese Abeyta; Lacey Bernard; Jaiden Cerda; Brooke Kutz; Isabella Olsen; Cierra Pardo-Blair; Jazmyn Pine; Lindzey Rivera; Ryley Schneider; Luna Scriven; Bryce Swain; Quintyn Traviss; Ella Wright.
Eighth grade
4.0 GPA — Kaden Allen; Hannah Long; Amelia Murphy; Pauline Ngigi; Hannah Quimby; Joshua Ranger; Evelyn Rosas; Jaxon Smith; Carly Thompson.
3.5 to 3.9 GPA — LeAnne Boyer; Teagan Triplett; Amber Warner.
3.0 to 3.49 GPA — Kamryn Aumock; Quintin Cole; Ariana Hill; Paris Hunter; Justina Pynch; Benjamin Reppenhagen; Breanda Stahi; Oz Warner.
