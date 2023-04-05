GLIDE — The Glide school board chair and vice-chair resigned prior to the start of Wednesday evening’s executive session meeting.
Acting board chair Dan Metz read resignations submitted by Candice Voynick and Megan Masiel following the executive session.
Wednesday’s meeting was primarily an executive session where the three remaining members of the board discussed labor negotiations and a staff-to-staff complaint without the public present.
Once the private portion of the meeting ended, the public session convened and Metz read the resignation letters.
“It has been an honor to serve the Glide School District,” former board chair Voynick’s letter said. “I’m proud of the accomplishments, the obstacles and the hardships we have overcome in order to pursue and advocate for the district, administration, staff, teachers and students. However, due to perpetuated community strife it has become difficult and challenging for the board to focus on the district business and goals, including addressing the gaps in learning from the impact of the pandemic, school safety, formatting a strategic plan and the hiring of a permanent superintendent.
“I believe by resigning from the board this will enable the board to move forward and progress in our established goals without unnecessary distractions.”
A recall petition had recently been started against Voynick by community member Abigail Malek, who claimed Voynick violated board policies. Voynick had been on the board five years, and was nearing the halfway point of her latest four-year term.
Masiel’s letter was short, stating simply, “Dear GSD, this letter is to notify you of my immediate resignation as school board member.”
Metz said the board will elect a new board chair at its April 19 meeting, which is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Glide High School library. The meeting will also be available to watch via Zoom and a link to the meeting will be posted on the school district website.
Glide School District policy calls for a five-person board, which means that until the two seats are filled —for which there is no current plan— the three remaining board members have to be in agreement to pass a motion.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
