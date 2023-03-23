GLIDE — Consultants with McPherson & Jacobson showed the results of a community survey about the superintendent search to the Glide school board, also giving the board members homework to prepare for the next steps in the process.
Consultant Doug Nelson said they will be ready to prepare a shortlist of candidates at the next meeting, and on-site interviews with three finalists will take place from April 26-28.
Nelson said the community survey received a "robust response" of 107 candidates, which gave him a good picture of what was happening in the Douglas County school.
In his executive summary Nelson wrote that the best things about Glide include things such as it being a tight-knit rural community, proximity to mountains and beach and caring people. While the three main concern for people were the pandemic, current political climate and leadership, and the lease of the old middle school building.
"There is a desire to get back to the Glide way of supporting each other," consultant Mike Scott said, adding that people want the new superintendent to be a healer and unifier.
Glide School District hired Patrick Mayer as its interim superintendent in August 2022, after Mike Narkiewicz became assistant superintendent at Winston-Dillard School District. Narkiewicz had been superintendent in Glide since 2013.
The consultants will present a shortlist of candidates to the board in mid-April. They estimate that meeting will take about four hours, to go over the resumes and come up with three finalists.
Nelson recommended that the finalists each spend a day in Glide, touring the school district and talking with various staff members, students and the community.
He also implored the school board to come up with a short list of questions to ask of each candidate.
School board members expressed their appreciation to the consulting firm.
The findings of the community survey will be made available on the Glide School District website, according to Nelson.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.