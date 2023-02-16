GLIDE — The Glide School District is working to finalize the language in its recruitment of a permanent superintendent.
Wednesday's school board meeting in Helix Hall on the high school/middle school campus focused on the district's board clarifying minor details in how the job announcement should read.
The consulting firm MacPherson & Jacobson, which is assisting the Glide board in its superintendent search, has assisted with similar searches in the Winston-Dillard, Grants Pass, Hillsboro and Glendale school districts.
When the floor was opened to public comment, those who stepped to the microphone voiced their support for interim Superintendent Patrick Mayer to be named the district's full-time superintendent.
"We have a perfectly good superintendent right here," longtime Glide resident John Quimby told the board, which was met by applause from the majority of the 50 residents in attendance. "I don't understand what the board is doing ... I think what we have is pretty good."
Mayer was appointed as the district's interim superintendent in August, having moved more than 3,500 miles to Glide from the Aleutians East Borough School District in Sand Point, Alaska. Mayer, who fell in love with the North Umpqua River area, came to Glide with 40 years experience in education, including eight as a superintendent.
He replaced Mike Narkiewicz, who served the Glide School District since 2013 after being hired from Winston-Dillard School District, where he had served as an assistant superintendent.
During the public comment portion of Wednesday's meeting, two Glide High School seniors spoke in support of their current superintendent.
Student body vice president Amelia Murphy, a senior, spoke of the instability within the faculty within the district. Murphy vehemently expressed her support of the district's current superintendent.
"In my four years of high school, I have gone through three (agriculture) advisors, three Spanish teachers, three math teachers, four English teachers and two health teachers," Murphy said. "If I'm not mistaken, the point of the school board is to improve the district and support the students.
"I have seen more support from Patrick Mayer in the last five months than I have seen from the board members in the last four years."
Hannah Quimby, also a senior, offered a sobering thought about her graduation class and the proposals for their "senior quote."
"Depression rates are higher than our graduation rates," said Hannah Quimby, reciting one of the proposed quotes. "As students, that's how we feel, and as school board members, you're supposed to be bettering our well-being and that's not happening.
"I would ask you to reconsider your plan to open up the nationwide (superintendent) search when he have an amazing candidate right here."
The meeting, which lasted more than three hours, was concluded with an executive session where the board ultimately chose two members to conduct a joint investigation into a staffing complaint.
