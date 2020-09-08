GLIDE — School in Glide is canceled for the rest of the week and several other schools in the county are closed Wednesday, due to hazardous conditions created by the Star Mountain and Archie Creek fires in the area.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Glide area community and the firefighters," the message from the district read.
Kristina Haug, principal for the middle and high school said, "We appreciate the hundreds of people that have reached out to help families pack and move since 2 a.m. this morning. As firefighters and crews work diligently to contain the multiple areas ablaze, please be ready to leave your homes in a moment's notice."
Haug said school staff had reached out to community members in Level 2 and 3 areas to provide needed supports, and would continue to do so.
The Glide School District opened the doors for Red Cross in the old middle school gymnasium Tuesday.
"The Red Cross and local volunteers are doing a phenomenal job taking care of families forced to evacuate," Haug said. "Once families have regrouped, next steps are discussed based upon their needs. Staying overnight at our gym is currently not an option due to statewide health authority restrictions, however, we are able to refer families to potential resources in Roseburg."
Glide residents were issued a Level 3 "Go" evacuation order, it was announced shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday. A new Red Cross evacuation point was established at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
Several Glide School District staff members are also impacted by the fires.
"We have assisted several under evacuation order with moving essentials from their homes, livestock off property and ensuring everyone had a temporary residence to stay at until the fires are contained and they are, hopefully, able to return home," Haug said.
She added that once fires have been extinguished, the district will provide support families and students on a case-by-case basis.
School was set to start Tuesday for all students enrolled in distance learning and for the kindergarten through third grade students who were going to learn on site.
The start of the school year has been pushed back to ensure the safety of all families and the district will provide updates to families through the ParentSquare app, district website and Facebook site.
Haug asked that parents of students in the school district reach out to the school if they are unable to return home by Thursday.
The district said the poor air quality and dangerous driving conditions meant school would be canceled for the rest of the week.
"Thanks again to all who have stepped up to lend a helping hand during this devastating natural disaster," Haug said. "For those already and yet-to-be forced to leave your homes- we will continue to pray for your well-being and will be here as a community when it is time to rebuild."
The Oregon Department of Transportation closed Highway 138 East between milepost 17 and 47, from just outside Glide to Dry Creek.
Many of the students who attend Glide School District live out of town. The school district has a 1,200 square mile boundary that stretches from Diamond Lake to Sunshine Road.
Oakland, Yoncalla, Elkton and Sutherlin schools opted to close the doors Wednesday due to poor air quality and fire danger. Some continued with distance learning, while others canceled all classes.
United Community Action Network canceled all three Head Start classes in Sutherlin on Wednesday.
