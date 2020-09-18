Glide School District resumes meal distribution
GLIDE — Glide School District will resume meal distribution on Monday.
Meal distribution was temporarily stopped in the area due to wildfires.
The free to-go meals include breakfast and lunch and will be available to all children up to 18 years old.
The meals can be picked up Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to noon at Glide High School, from 11:30-11:45 a.m. at Dixonville Market and from 12:05-12:30 p.m. at Idleyld Park.
