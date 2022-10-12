Glide Revitalization collected donated items for victims of the Archie Creek Fire in September 2020. Some of those items, shown here in this photo from Sept. 25, 2020, were kept at the former middle school gym in Glide.
GLIDE — Children will not be allowed in the old middle school building in Glide until it is safe to do so, the Glide School District announced Tuesday.
Glide Revitalization was hoping to open a preschool program in the building, but during a safety inspection there were unacceptable levels of lead in some of the collected paint samples, according to the school district.
"The inspection report also described evidence indicating that lead paint likely had been disturbed during renovation activities, which presented a potential concern for lead exposure from lead paint dust," a press release by Glide School District Superintendent Patrick Mayer said.
Glide Revitalization is a local nonprofit group that took on the task of distributing resources made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to residents in the area following the Archie Creek Fire in fall 2020. The nonprofit used the school district's old middle school building to set up a space to coordinate these efforts.
Glide Revitalization is no longer distributing federal funds, but was hoping to develop the building into a childcare center and preschool program. The organization posted on its social media page Monday about UCAN coming into the building to provide no-cost preschool to Glide residents.
"Glide Revitalization has the funding from local partners to make those repairs and has done so with proper permitting and licensing, using certified contractors following industry best practices to ensure the safety of our kids," the social media post said.
The nonprofit has been informed of the school district's findings and concerns.
The press release said the two organizations are not involved in litigation, but does say that emergent legal issues will be addressed as necessary.
"The health and safety of Glide students and children is the highest priority of the Glide School District and the Glide Board of Directors," Mayer said. "The district is currently contemplating its options."
The school district and Glide Revitalization entered into an agreement where the nonprofit could use the building while agreeing to work on updating the building.
