Glide High School and Sutherlin High School had the best graduation rates in Douglas County, according to adapted at-a-glance profiled released by the Oregon Department of Education on Thursday.
According to the profile, more than 95% of students completed high school in four years at Glide and Sutherlin, which is called on-time graduation.
"The single biggest contributing factor is the relationships we build with our students," said Sutherlin High School Principal Marty Gary. "Staff regularly goes the extra mile to help our kids. Their success is our success."
The statewide average on-time graduation rate was 80%, while students who took five years to complete a high school diploma or GED was at 86%.
"Graduating high school on time is a 13-year process in our district, tying together high-quality curriculum and engaging intra- and extracurricular programs facilitated by our dynamic teaching and support staff," said Glide High School Principal Kristina Haug.
Haug said the passing of Measure 98 in 2016, which provided additional funding for dropout prevention, helped the school get additional programs.
"We strive to provide multiple venues for students to 'find their passion' and 'be involved in their high school career' with over 25 clubs, chapters and athletic team opportunities on campus," she said.
Glide High School is teaching in person, while Sutherlin High School has been open to career technical education and special education students.
"We know many of our kids come from difficult circumstances and certainly the fires and the pandemic have made our support even more important," Gary said.
Oakland School District had an on-time graduation rate of 94% and more than 95% of students were able to complete the requirement in five years. Elkton School District also exceeded the state average of on-time graduation at 83%.
Sutherlin School District had a graduation rate just above the state average at 81% and a five-year completer rate of 88%. While Sutherlin High School's on-time graduation rate exceeded 95%, Sutherlin Valley Online Academy — an online school run by the school district — had a graduation rate of 24% in four years and 47% in five years.
When asked how the school would be celebrating its high graduation rate, Gary responded, "by continuing to work hard on behalf of our students."
Haug said the 2020 outdoor graduation and walking procession were how the school "truly celebrated the immediate success."
Douglas High School exceeded the state average on-time graduation with 92% of its students graduating within four years, while Dillard Alternative School had a graduation rate of 30% which brought the Winston-Dillard School District's graduation rate to 76%.
In the Roseburg school district, the on-time graduation rate was 60% and the five-year completion rate was 74%. But none of its schools exceeded the state averages.
Roseburg High School had an on-time graduation rate of 77% and a five-year completion rate of 86%. Rose Alternative School had an on-time graduation rate of 33% and Phoenix School had an on-time graduation rate of 14% and a five-year completion rate of 44%.
Camas Valley, Yoncalla, South Umpqua, Riddle, Reedsport, North Douglas, Glendale, Days Creek all had below-average graduation rates as well.
“This annual data release comes roughly seven months after our students, families and educators started overcoming the toughest education challenge our state has ever faced,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “I want to take a moment to reflect on the impressive grit and determination of our students, families and educators and encourage them to keep persisting. We are with you, we support you and I know we’re all doing our best to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”
These profiles are released each year to provide a quick overview of schools and districts.
For the 2019-20 school year, these profiles were altered due to the impact of the coronavirus. The profiles will not include statewide assessment data, class size data, ninth grade on-track data, attendance data and some other information.
Other information, such as student and teacher race and ethnicity was pulled from October 1, 2019, instead of the usual May 1.
