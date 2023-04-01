GLIDE — Glide Elementary School hosted the Future Chefs National Challenge Thursday night where five students competed in an Iron Chef style event where the winner will go on to compete against winner from over 200 other counties in the country.
Each contestant was given one hour to complete a dish centered around their favorite fruit or vegetable.
With little assistance these young chefs gathered their ingredients, prepared their stations and took to their respective dish with a practiced ease. They were to be judged on their plating ability, presentation, healthiness and the taste of the food itself.
Each Chef brought varied recipes to the competition; from Lukis Voss’s golden potatoes to Abby Gregory’s turkey stew, each dish was a winner in its own right.
However, the competition only saw three competitors to the podium. Abigail Olsen took third place with her squash casserole, Makira Clement took second with her Hawaiian cheesecake salad. Fourth grader Vincent Allison’s shepard’s pie took first place in the event as well as the first prize spoils.
Along with new kitchen gadgets, Vincent was rewarded with a new set of pots and pans, and he will go on to compete in the regional round with others in the nation.
What started as a local challenge in 2010, Sodexo has grown into a national competition aimed to teach young people about quality food choices, learn basic cooking skills and to engage in friendly competition.
“Not every kid is meant for sports and many don’t even know how to boil ramen noodles by the time they’re adults,” said Sodexo General Manager Kyle Micken. The competition is a great way for students to show their creativity and skills in a competitive environment.
Future Chefs is held each year starting in September. Students are encouraged to submit their recipes in early winter. Local challenges are typically held in the month of March. National Winners are announced in May and their recipes will be added to school menus.
