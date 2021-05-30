Glide senior Morgan Gomes believes you don’t need a special gift or talent to be extraordinary. Perhaps that is because most everything Gomes does can be considered rather extraordinary, even though she views it as nothing more than simple adaptations that “anyone can do.”
Gomes was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy, a disorder that can affect a person’s ability to move and maintain balance and posture when she was 1. The disorder affects her entire right side, leaving her with a slight limp and limited function in her right hand. Because of her diagnosis, there were a lot of things doctors told Gomes she would never be able to do.
She decided to take that as a challenge.
She did that through sports and her involvement with the Colliding Rivers 4-H club. Gomes has tried every sport Glide has ever offered, from dance to soccer, basketball, track, volleyball and softball. Some weren’t for her, but in middle school, she finally found her place on the volleyball court and softball field, which she continues to play to this day.
“Honestly, I’ve always had this thing where I have to prove to people that I can physically do things that they didn’t think I could do,” she said. “No one expected me to be able to catch or throw a ball, and I’ve learned a little loophole.”
Her loophole is rather simple. She catches the ball with her left hand, then tucks her mitt under her right arm so she can then take the ball out and throw it with her left hand. After seven years, she said she has gotten fast at throwing a softball.
It isn’t just the challenge of proving people wrong that has kept Gomes devoted to sports. Her teammates and coaches have played a big role in keeping her involved.
“They are the reason why I enjoy it so much. They are always positive and a lot of my friends do sports, too, so we can relate a lot. We can identify what went wrong during a game, work on it and talk about it as teammates and as friends and then figure it out together.”
“Morgan has a fierceness to her. She is a fighter, in the good sense of the word. She is a good kid. She is also very kind — to other kids and to herself. She represents all those good qualities you’d want to see in a young woman,” Colliding Rivers 4-H club leader Analicia Santos said.
She joined 4-H in the fourth grade with the dream of raising pigs. After some negotiations, Gomes settled on raising sheep instead, which would eventually lead to the flock she has today. She even began her own sheep business, where she raises and sells sheep outside her 4-H involvement. Sheep are just her thing, she said.
As if sports and 4-H wasn’t enough, Gomes decided to challenge herself again by participating in the Miss Douglas County Scholarship Program.
“I thought it was a good opportunity to find out who I am and explore my more girly side,” Gomes said. “It taught me that I am definitely more confident in myself than I tend to feel and that I’m more social than I thought. I would say I am more of an introvert, but after being a part of that program, I can express myself more than I thought I could ever to in my entire life.”
That confidence, and the cooperation she learned from sports, are lessons Gomes said will stay with her throughout her life.
“Everything that I do is simple and anyone can do it. But because of my condition, it makes me extraordinary,” Gomes said. “Although my cerebral palsy is a challenge, it has never stopped me from chasing my dreams!”
Those dreams include attending either Umpqua Community College or Linn-Benton Community College in Albany to study either creative writing, journalism or agriculture as well as continuing to build her sheep business.
“There is nothing stopping you from doing what you love and if you have passion for it, you can keep on going,” she said.
