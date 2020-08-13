DAYS CREEK — A herd of goats is helping out the Wolves. The Days Creek Wolves, that is.
Blackberry brush and weeds took over the hillside near Days Creek Community Memorial Field, making it hard for spectators to see the football field.
“A local rancher/farmer lended us their goats to munch down the hill so that people can watch football games,” Days Creek Superintendent Steve Woods said. “We were going to do a controlled burn, but we decided this might be a more eco-friendly way to go.”
The field is located west of the school, down a steep embankment. During football games, fans can sit on bleachers at the top of the hill and look down to get a bird’s-eye view of the game below.
“Typically goats forage, they eat a diet high in roughage,” Days Creek FFA Adviser Tiffany Lenfestey said. “Goats will not go out of their way to choose to eat blackberries and/or blackberry vines, but if it is one of the things available to them, they will eat them.”
Lenfestey also pointed out that getting rid of the brush lessens the fire risk during the wildfire season, while the goat poop will be a great fertilizer.
A herd of about 20 goats roamed inside a fenced-off area, including a few goat kids, under the watchful eye of a guard dog.
After the goats completed their work on the hill they were moved to another site on school property to help with weed control.
“They’re in hog heaven eating all that stuff,” Woods said.
