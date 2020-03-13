In a teleconference Friday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said school closures during the rest of March were a last resort but became necessary due to operational challenges for school districts.
“This is a trying time for our communities,” Brown said. “I am extremely reluctant to increase the burden on our families who are already struggling to adapt to and stay healthy during this crisis.”
Brown announced Thursday night that kindergarten through 12th grade schools will be closed due to the public health threat of the novel coronavirus. She said the decision was made after meeting with superintendents and learning that schools were pushed “to the breaking point” and unable to operate efficiently due to “staffing challenges.”
“In addition to the importance of learning, (schools) provide critical services for many of our families,” Brown said. “Like health care and free and reduced meals. We need that now more than ever.”
State and district education officials will continue working to ensure access to necessary services, according to Brown.
Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, said “Some of our systems of care will be less available to our students in Oregon.”
Nutrition services will be available to students, but will differ varying on the district.
Douglas Education Service District has three registered nurses on staff to provide nursing services to all 13 schools. It is unclear, how they will provide services during the school closures.
Gill said school districts are also asked to prepare for longer closures. An update on school closures and the impact of the novel coronavirus is expected during the week of spring break, between March 23 and 27.
Brown, Gill and officials with the Oregon Health Authority and Center for Disease Control and Prevention made it clear that closing schools will not stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and that children should not be left in the care of older adults or those with a compromised immune system.
Child care facilities are not being asked to close at this time. The Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and the YMCA of Douglas County have both suspended after school programs and nutrition services.
The Oregon Department of Education’s Early Learning Division is pursuing exceptions and flexibility to existing child care rules.
Families in need of child care can contact 211 for assistance.
Cobb Childcare & Preschool will be able to provide a limited amount of short-term, emergency care slots for families of critical need in the healthcare industry and first responders. “Critical need employees” without childcare between 6:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday can contact 541-957-1008 or email hello@cobbschool.org for more information.
Some private schools in Douglas County also remain open during the pandemic.
Umpqua Community College also remains open during finals week, but will only offer online courses during the first two weeks of spring term.
The teleconference with Brown and Gill, began nearly an hour after its scheduled start time due to technical difficulties. Those technical difficulties continued, and journalists were unable to ask questions.
During the teleconference, Brown said that she had been informed that the “most vulnerable families will be disproportionately impacted.”
According to a spokeswoman for Brown, three superintendents — Guadalupe Guerrero of Portland Public Schools, Christy Perry of Salem-Keizer Public Schools and Mike Scott of Hillsboro School District — were also on the teleconference. None of them spoke to give any additional information.
“Every single one of our children is experiencing this crisis, up close and personal,” Brown said. “We must keep them in our hearts and support our children’s emotional wellbeing as best we can.”
During the closures, school administrators will be tasked to work on creating plans for when schools reopen.
School district administrators are asking students to follow recommended guidelines of avoiding large gatherings, washing hands frequently and covering mouths when coughing or sneezing. During the closure, custodial staff will continue to clean schools.
All public school activities, including school athletic events and practices, are canceled.
At this time, staff is asked to return March 30 so district leadership can offer information and training to implement those plans and be ready to welcome students back on April 1.
Brown reiterated that she would continue to push the federal government for resources and “fight to get Oregon what it needs.”
